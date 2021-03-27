Advertisement

Texas trooper critically wounded in shooting, suspect sought

Police are still working to figure out where a shooting happened after a man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT
MEXIA, Texas (AP) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a state trooper was shot and critically wounded near the city of Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas. The suspect is being sought.

The department said Saturday that Trooper Chad Walker is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being shot in the head and abdomen Friday night.

Authorities say Walker had stopped to help a motorist in an apparent disabled vehicle. DPS says the gunman exited the stopped vehicle and shot Walker through the windshield of the patrol vehicle.

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old DeArthur Pinson.

Investigators say Pinson fled the scene on foot and is considered armed and dangerous.

