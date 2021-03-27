Texoma nonprofit collects food and cash for carter county veteran for a free Easter meal

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - Carter County veterans will have a free meal for Easter Sunday thanks to a fundraiser held by the Faceless Souls Riding Club, a Texoma veteran nonprofit.

The Faceless Souls Riding Club President Michael Baker said they raised nearly $1,300 in cash at the Farmers Market in Lone Grove, and brought in $1,200 worth of non-perishables foods.

He said the money will be used to buy hams and to give to veterans for Easter Sunday

“It’s a great help to everybody that needs it. It’s one of those things that people forget that veterans have given and paid the ultimate price even if they’re still here,” said Austin Barber, Faceless souls MC member.

Baker said he plans to set up a free makeshift grocery store with Ki Bois Community Action in Ardmore next Sunday, so veterans can pick out what they want to eat for Easter.

Any veteran in Carter County needing assistance is asked to contact The Faceless Souls Riding Club on Facebook.

