(KXII) - The Texas Girls Coaches Association released it’s all state list, with a number of Texoma players getting recognized.

Class 3A:

Alyssa Tarpley - Gunter

Sarah Putnicki - Gunter

Cheznie Hale - Bells

Class 1A:

Journie Hilliard - Dodd City

Dani Baccus - Dodd City

Tori Dotson - Dodd City

Kylee Graves - Dodd CIty

Rion Baccus - Dodd City

