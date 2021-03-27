Whitewright’s Clements signs with TJC

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Whitewright softball player Kyleigh Clements made the decision to sign with Tyler Junior College to continue her softball career. Clements has been a big part of the Lady Tigers success, and even holds the school record for most stolen bases, and says this was the day she was waiting for.

“It took so long, and it was so emotional for me when I finally got the offer, and finally figured out where I wanted to go, and where I wanted to be,” said Clements. “It was really heart warming for me, and really exciting.”

