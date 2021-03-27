Advertisement

Whitewright’s Clements signs with TJC

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Whitewright softball player Kyleigh Clements made the decision to sign with Tyler Junior College to continue her softball career. Clements has been a big part of the Lady Tigers success, and even holds the school record for most stolen bases, and says this was the day she was waiting for.

“It took so long, and it was so emotional for me when I finally got the offer, and finally figured out where I wanted to go, and where I wanted to be,” said Clements. “It was really heart warming for me, and really exciting.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Years long investigation leads to major drug bust
Years long investigation leads to drug bust, multiple arrests
Kristie Evans and Kahlil Square
Wife, accomplice arrested in Ada pastor’s murder
A body was recovered at Eisenhower Yacht Club on Lake Texoma Wednesday morning.
Body recovered from Lake Texoma marina
A Bryan County man has been brought back to Durant, after he fled town to Florida on child rape...
Durant doctor helps deputies arrest man in Florida
McKinney man reportedly drowns at Rednecks with Paychecks swimming hole

Latest News

Lovejoy-Sherman Baseball Highlights
Lovejoy-Sherman Baseball Highlights
Wylie East-Sherman Softball Highlights
Wylie East-Sherman Softball Highlights
Lone Grove-Pauls Valley Baseball Highlights
Lone Grove-Pauls Valley Baseball Highlights
Plainview-Davis Baseball Highlights
Plainview-Davis Baseball Highlights
Madill-Sulphur Baseball Highlights
Madill-Sulphur Baseball Highlights