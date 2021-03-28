Advertisement

Family crisis center in Gainesville expands services to non-residential clients

A family crisis in Gainesville opened a new building to see and handle new non-residential...
A family crisis in Gainesville opened a new building to see and handle new non-residential clients.(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A family crisis in Gainesville opened a new building to see and handle new non-residential clients.

Abigail’s Arms Executive Director Ginger Johnson said the new building is on 201 Harvey St. in Gainesville.

Johnsons said her new office welcomes those who are not living in their emergency shelter.

Abigail’s Arms missions is to help people living in Cooke County by providing a safer future from violent crimes like child abuse and domestic violence.

“They can call and make an appointment or they can just walk in and one of my staff will meet with them and see what we’re able to do to help them through whatever it is of what’s going on,” said Johnson.

If you or someone you know is or has been a victim of a violent crime, people are encouraged to a 24 hour hotline with Abigail’s Arms at 940-668-2873.

All services are free and confidential.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS identified DeArthur Pinson Jr, 36, as the man who shot a DPS trooper Friday evening. ...
Texas trooper critically wounded in shooting, suspect sought
Video of 10-year-old Cody Jennings getting bullied on the school bus sparked interest in the...
Gainesville mother fed up over sons bullying
Community members are stunned by the arrests connected to the murder of an Ada Pastor.
Community members stunned by wife and accomplice arrested in Ada pastor’s murder
Shots fired near Denison bar
Kristie Evans and Kahlil Square
Wife, accomplice arrested in Ada pastor’s murder

Latest News

A source of an out of state, illegal THC edibles left two people ill and in an Oklahoma City...
Out of state, illegal marijuana products leaves two people ill and in hospital
Authorities say Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed an inmate who took a correctional...
Oklahoma police shoot, kill inmate who took officer hostage
Monument unveiled for four Durant boys who were killed from a drunk driver in May
Monument unveiled for four Durant boys killed in crash
A man is in jail after leading several law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase across...
Man in jail after high speed chase across county lines in Oklahoma