Family crisis center in Gainesville expands services to non-residential clients

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A family crisis in Gainesville opened a new building to see and handle new non-residential clients.

Abigail’s Arms Executive Director Ginger Johnson said the new building is on 201 Harvey St. in Gainesville.

Johnsons said her new office welcomes those who are not living in their emergency shelter.

Abigail’s Arms missions is to help people living in Cooke County by providing a safer future from violent crimes like child abuse and domestic violence.

“They can call and make an appointment or they can just walk in and one of my staff will meet with them and see what we’re able to do to help them through whatever it is of what’s going on,” said Johnson.

If you or someone you know is or has been a victim of a violent crime, people are encouraged to a 24 hour hotline with Abigail’s Arms at 940-668-2873.

All services are free and confidential.

