Monument unveiled for four Durant boys killed in crash

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - A monument unveiled for the public today, honoring the four Durant boys who were killed in a crash, after getting hit by a drunk driver last May.

“I love it, I sneak peaks, I came everytime a piece was added so I didn’t get the full surprise but I love it. I love driving by and see those wings the lions it just means so much so it’s amazing to see it,” Sabrina Ford said.

Sabrina Ford’s son Hunter was one of the four boys killed in a car crash last May.

Hunter, Kaleb Foster, Jack Sarver, and Fernando Flores were stopped at a stoplight when they were hit from behind by a drunk driver.

Ford said the memorial has brought her family, friends, and the community closer together.

“Just leaning on faith if you have it, I said this the whole time I don’t know how someone that doesn’t have faith survive something like this. That’s the only way I’m able to get up out of bed everyday and move forward is because Hunter has professed his faith,” Ford said.

Durant Middle School Secretary, Lori Peddy, said the monument was donated by the community.

It’s been in the works since July, and broke ground in January.

The monument is located where the car landed near the intersection of Radio Road and Main Street.

Around 100 people gathered to see the finished monument for the first time on Saturday.

“We just love them, we love these families. This has forever brought four families together as one family. They eat out together they see each other it has brought good from the bad but we don’t like the bad,” Peddy said.

Fernando’s sister, Valeris Flores, said she runs track in honor of Hunter and Kaleb, who were members of the Durant Lions Cross Country and Track team.

“The reason why I’m in track is to do it for them and everytime I run track I pray for them and do the little symbol thing that we always do,” Flores said.

