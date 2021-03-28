Advertisement

Oklahoma police shoot, kill inmate who took officer hostage

Authorities say Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed an inmate who took a correctional...
Authorities say Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed an inmate who took a correctional officer hostage at a county jail.(KWTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Authorities say Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed an inmate who took a correctional officer hostage at a county jail.

Oklahoma City police Sgt. Megan Morgan says the officer who was held hostage was freed Saturday and taken to a hospital for treatment.

KFOR-TV reports that the extent of the officer’s injuries was unclear.

Authorities did not immediately release further details about the shooting, including the names of either the inmate or the officer who had been taken hostage.

KOCO-TV reports that as the incident unfolded, demonstrators went to the jail to protest how inmates are treated within the facility

