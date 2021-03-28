Out of state, illegal marijuana products leaves two people ill and in hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KXII) - A source of an out of state, illegal THC edibles left two people ill and in an Oklahoma City hospital.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, two people became ill after eating a California Marijuana edible product appearing to be a normal bag of chips.

OBN spokesperson Mark Woodward said the bags, “Could be easily mistaken for retail store chips.” The difference is the small image of a THC and California Medical marijuana logos on the bottom.

Woodward said OBN is working to determine how these products made it into Oklahoma.

Anyone with information about dispensaries or citizens selling illegal, out-of-state marijuana products is encouraged to contact OBN at 1-800-522-8031. Callers can remain anonymous.

