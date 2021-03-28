Advertisement

Out of state, illegal marijuana products leaves two people ill and in hospital

A source of an out of state, illegal THC edibles left two people ill and in an Oklahoma City...
A source of an out of state, illegal THC edibles left two people ill and in an Oklahoma City hospital.(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KXII) - A source of an out of state, illegal THC edibles left two people ill and in an Oklahoma City hospital.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, two people became ill after eating a California Marijuana edible product appearing to be a normal bag of chips.

OBN spokesperson Mark Woodward said the bags, “Could be easily mistaken for retail store chips.” The difference is the small image of a THC and California Medical marijuana logos on the bottom.

Woodward said OBN is working to determine how these products made it into Oklahoma.

Anyone with information about dispensaries or citizens selling illegal, out-of-state marijuana products is encouraged to contact OBN at 1-800-522-8031. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS identified DeArthur Pinson Jr, 36, as the man who shot a DPS trooper Friday evening. ...
Texas trooper critically wounded in shooting, suspect sought
Video of 10-year-old Cody Jennings getting bullied on the school bus sparked interest in the...
Gainesville mother fed up over sons bullying
Community members are stunned by the arrests connected to the murder of an Ada Pastor.
Community members stunned by wife and accomplice arrested in Ada pastor’s murder
Shots fired near Denison bar
Kristie Evans and Kahlil Square
Wife, accomplice arrested in Ada pastor’s murder

Latest News

A family crisis in Gainesville opened a new building to see and handle new non-residential...
Family crisis center in Gainesville expands services to non-residential clients
Authorities say Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed an inmate who took a correctional...
Oklahoma police shoot, kill inmate who took officer hostage
Monument unveiled for four Durant boys who were killed from a drunk driver in May
Monument unveiled for four Durant boys killed in crash
A man is in jail after leading several law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase across...
Man in jail after high speed chase across county lines in Oklahoma