Advertisement

Texoma lifters compete at THSPA state powerlifting meet

Multiple Texoma lifters competed at the THSPA State powerlifting meet, and several finished in...
Multiple Texoma lifters competed at the THSPA State powerlifting meet, and several finished in the top 5.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - Multiple Texoma lifters competed at the THSPA State powerlifting meet, and several finished in the top 5.

1st place:

Austin Cuthbertson (1,050 total pounds) - Van Alstyne

Yovanni Juarez (1,665 total pounds) - Gainesville

2nd place:

Dwayne Wilson (1,530 total pounds) - Gainesville

3rd place:

Keshawn Wallace (1,510 total pounds) - Paris

Greyson Blanchard (1,490 total pounds) - Celina

4th place:

Ty Kirkbride (900 total pounds) - Denison

Shane Davis (1,520 total pounds) - Whitewright

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristie Evans and Kahlil Square
Wife, accomplice arrested in Ada pastor’s murder
Years long investigation leads to major drug bust
Years long investigation leads to drug bust, multiple arrests
Video of 10-year-old Cody Jennings getting bullied on the school bus sparked interest in the...
Gainesville mother fed up over sons bullying
Community members are stunned by the arrests connected to the murder of an Ada Pastor.
Community members stunned by wife and accomplice arrested in Ada pastor’s murder
McKinney man reportedly drowns at Rednecks with Paychecks swimming hole

Latest News

Weatherford-Grayson Baseball Highlights
Weatherford-Grayson Baseball Highlights
Weatherford-Grayson Baseball Highlights
Weatherford-Grayson Baseball Highlights
Lovejoy-Sherman Baseball Highlights
Lovejoy-Sherman Baseball Highlights
Wylie East-Sherman Softball Highlights
Wylie East-Sherman Softball Highlights