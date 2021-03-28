Texoma lifters compete at THSPA state powerlifting meet
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(KXII) - Multiple Texoma lifters competed at the THSPA State powerlifting meet, and several finished in the top 5.
1st place:
Austin Cuthbertson (1,050 total pounds) - Van Alstyne
Yovanni Juarez (1,665 total pounds) - Gainesville
2nd place:
Dwayne Wilson (1,530 total pounds) - Gainesville
3rd place:
Keshawn Wallace (1,510 total pounds) - Paris
Greyson Blanchard (1,490 total pounds) - Celina
4th place:
Ty Kirkbride (900 total pounds) - Denison
Shane Davis (1,520 total pounds) - Whitewright
