Texoma lifters compete at THSPA state powerlifting meet

(KXII) - Multiple Texoma lifters competed at the THSPA State powerlifting meet, and several finished in the top 5.

1st place:

Austin Cuthbertson (1,050 total pounds) - Van Alstyne

Yovanni Juarez (1,665 total pounds) - Gainesville

2nd place:

Dwayne Wilson (1,530 total pounds) - Gainesville

3rd place:

Keshawn Wallace (1,510 total pounds) - Paris

Greyson Blanchard (1,490 total pounds) - Celina

4th place:

Ty Kirkbride (900 total pounds) - Denison

Shane Davis (1,520 total pounds) - Whitewright

