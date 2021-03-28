Wounded state trooper fights for life as accused shooter takes his own

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Wounded Texas Department of Public Safety Officer Chad Walker continued to fight for his life Saturday night as the man accused of shooting him, 36-year-old DeArthur Pinson Jr., allegedly took his own life.

Saturday evening, Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan revealed Pinson Jr. committed suicided.

Hours later, DPS Spokesman Ryan Howard said Pinson Jr. was found dead from what appeared to be a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Howard said the suspect’s body was found inside a residence on Highway 84, west of Mexia, Texas.

Walker was listed in critical condition at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco.

The shooting happened on Highway 84 about five miles outside Mexia shortly before 8 p.m. Friday. Authorities issued a blue alert for Pinson Jr. at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

At the time, authorities said Pinson Jr. was “armed and dangerous.”

Texas DPS identified DeArthur Pinson Jr, 36, as the man who shot a DPS trooper Friday evening. The suspect's body was found inside a residence off Highway 84. (Texas DPS)

Saturday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association was the first organization to identify Walker as the trooper shot by Pinson Jr.

The police association said Trooper Walker responded to the area at FM Road 2848 and U.S. Highway 84 to assist the driver of a car stranded by the side of the road.

“Before Trooper Walker could stop his patrol unit, a black male, identified as DeArthur Pinson Jr., immediately emerged from the driver’s seat of the disabled vehicle armed with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at Trooper Walker through the patrol unit’s windshield,” the association said.

Trooper Walker sustained a gunshot wound “to his head and abdomen,” the association said.

After the shooting, Pinson Jr. returned to his vehicle, grabbed a black backpack and fled the scene on foot, the association said.

Pinson Jr., of Palestine, Texas, served in the U.S. Army from 2003 to 2006, according to online records.

News 10 also learned Pinson Jr. was previously sentenced to ten years in prison in 2007 for armed robbery in Houston County.

