A Sherman car crash leaves one person dead, another injured

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A car crash at the junction of Bethany Rd. and Hwy 82 resulted in the death of one person and left another injured.

Sherman Police say a 72-year-old man was traveling south on Bethany Rd. and failed to yield the right of way when crossing the highway around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The driver and her passenger, 85-year-old Iva Jenkins, were both transported to Texoma Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Troopers say Jenkins was pronounced dead.

