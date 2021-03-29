Advertisement

A Sherman car crash leaves one person dead, another injured

(KWCH)
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A car crash at the junction of Bethany Rd. and Hwy 82 resulted in the death of one person and left another injured.

Sherman Police say a 72-year-old man was traveling south on Bethany Rd. and failed to yield the right of way when crossing the highway around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The driver and her passenger, 85-year-old Iva Jenkins, were both transported to Texoma Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Troopers say Jenkins was pronounced dead.

