Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Texas girl

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on March 24 in the 100 block of Katherine Street in Point in Rains County east of Dallas.

Lexus Gray is 5′ 6″, weighs 160 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes and a nose piercing.

She’s believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.

Justin Gray is 6′ 1″, weighs about 200 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

He also has numerous tattoos over his abdomen, arms, hands and wrists.

ATTENTION RAINS COUNTY On 3/24 the minor female pictured here Lexus Gray, 5'6" 160 lbs blond hair and hazel eyes, left... Posted by Rains County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.