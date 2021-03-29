Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Texas girl

Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.
Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.(DPS)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on March 24 in the 100 block of Katherine Street in Point in Rains County east of Dallas.

Lexus Gray is 5′ 6″, weighs 160 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes and a nose piercing.

She’s believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.

Justin Gray is 6′ 1″, weighs about 200 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

He also has numerous tattoos over his abdomen, arms, hands and wrists.

ATTENTION RAINS COUNTY On 3/24 the minor female pictured here Lexus Gray, 5'6" 160 lbs blond hair and hazel eyes, left...

Posted by Rains County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE SAY A WOMAN WAS FOUND DEAD INSIDE HER CAR IN THE GAINESVILLE WALMART PARKING LOT.
Woman found dead inside her car in Gainesville Walmart parking lot
Sherman car crash leaves one person dead, another injured
Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Wounded state trooper fights for life as accused shooter takes his own
Texas DPS identified DeArthur Pinson Jr, 36, as the man who shot a DPS trooper Friday evening. ...
Texas trooper critically wounded in shooting, suspect sought
Authorities say Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed an inmate who took a correctional...
Oklahoma police shoot, kill inmate who took officer hostage

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Texas set to make vaccines available to all adults on Monday
Sherman car crash leaves one person dead, another injured
POLICE SAY A WOMAN WAS FOUND DEAD INSIDE HER CAR IN THE GAINESVILLE WALMART PARKING LOT.
Woman found dead inside her car in Gainesville Walmart parking lot
A family crisis in Gainesville opened a new building to see and handle new non-residential...
Family crisis center in Gainesville expands services to non-residential clients