Craft Pies Pizza coming to Grayson County

They're set to open April 1st at Gateway Village.
They're set to open April 1st at Gateway Village.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Craft Pies Pizza is coming to Grayson County.

They’re set to open at Gateway Village in Denison this Thursday, April 1st.

Managers say they are training employees Monday and Tuesday night in preparation of what they expect to be a busy first weekend.

Formerly operating a location in Pottsboro, this will be the second Craft Pies in business in Texoma. The other is located north of the Red river in Durant.

