Founder dedicates future feral cat clinic to deceased son

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - A Tom Bean woman is working to open a feral cat sterilization clinic. Monday night the community will rally around her to dedicate the newly built barn to her inspiration for the project. Why she says feral cat sterilization is important, and who inspired her.

Sandra Estes began working on feral cat communities around 6 years ago.

“When one female can be responsible for almost 11,000 cats in five years, with their babies having babies having babies, it’s a problem,” said Estes.

She started Sandy’s Feral-Fun, a non-profit that works with the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection to trap, neuter and release feral cats back into their community.

“We’re currently working in Wolfe City and Honey Grove. I’ve done over 630 cats last year and I’m at 144 today after a drop of cats this morning at TCAP,” said Estes.

TCAP provides low cost spay and neuter services. Estes says irresponsible cat owners lead to overpopulation.

“Typically it’s all feral but when I set the traps places, if somebody’s Fluffy gets into the trap it gets sterilized unless it has a microchip or a collar,” said Estes.

She says feral cats keep rodents and snakes out of homes. Estes hopes Sandy’s will one day become a feral cat clinic. They will also take in pregnant and sick feral cats.

Her son, Matthew McGahee, inspired her to start this initiative. He died 7 years ago Monday in a motorcycle accident.

“I found the love of trapping cats as being the only thing that’s saved me. And so now because the cats saved me from my son’s death, I’m now saving them,” said Estes.

Monday night they’ll dedicate the barn in honor of her son. Estes says he will be smiling down on her tonight.

“He’ll be here. In fact I believe the recipient of his heart is going to be here tonight. So it’ll be an interesting evening. I’ve never met them in person, so I may meet them this evening and hear my son’s heartbeat again,” said Estes.

