Front rolls through Tuesday...

There were crazy wind gusts across the central plains today, for instance Wichita, Kansas endured several consecutive hours with non-thunderstorm wind gusts over 50 mph. This low-pressure system will impact our wind situation through Wednesday, so as you can imagine it will remain very gusty.

Winds overnight here but quite a bit lower than to the north. Expect winds of 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts to 30 mph to continue.

The SPC outlook for late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning shows a very low-end chance of severe, as a cold frotn and upper wave pass. Only the easternmost portion of Texoma is within a marginal risk area while most of our area is expect to just get general, non-severe thunderstorms. If we get anything in the nature of intense weather, it will probably be hail of quarter size or less. Tornado threat is near zero.

As for timing, our Hi-Res Futurecast shows a few showers possible Tuesday afternoon, but most of the storms develop early Wednesday morning before quickly ending west to east well before noon. Rainfall amounts will be very low in the west, and a half inch or so in the east.

Lows tonight will run in the low to mid-50s with gusty southerly winds. Highs tomorrow will be falling by mid-afternoon in the north as the front passes, reaching low 70s in the south.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: 30% Showers/storms late afternoon

Tuesday night: 60% Thunderstorms

Wednesday: 40% morning rain, mostly sunny afternoon

Thursday: Morning frost, a nice afternoon

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority