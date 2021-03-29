Advertisement

Judge orders 3 to trial in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her...
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Lansing, Mich.(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Three men have been ordered to stand trial in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her coronavirus restrictions.

Jackson County District Court Judge Michael Klaeren on Monday ruled there was enough evidence and bound over Paul Bellar, Joe Morrison and Pete Musico to circuit court.

They are accused of aiding six other men who are charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer.

Five more people are also charged in state courts.

The FBI in October said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer by anti-government extremists upset over her coronavirus restrictions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE SAY A WOMAN WAS FOUND DEAD INSIDE HER CAR IN THE GAINESVILLE WALMART PARKING LOT.
Woman found dead inside her car in Gainesville Walmart parking lot
Sherman car crash leaves one person dead, another injured
Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Wounded state trooper fights for life as accused shooter takes his own
Texas DPS identified DeArthur Pinson Jr, 36, as the man who shot a DPS trooper Friday evening. ...
Texas trooper critically wounded in shooting, suspect sought
Authorities say Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed an inmate who took a correctional...
Oklahoma police shoot, kill inmate who took officer hostage

Latest News

Both Texas and Oklahoma state health departments are expanding vaccine eligibility to any...
Texas set to make vaccines available to all adults on Monday
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky shared her concerns amid a coronavirus spike.
CDC director has feeling of ‘impending doom’ amid new coronavirus spike
Trial review board raises concerns about AstraZeneca vaccine data.
Canadian panel recommends AstraZeneca vaccine pause for people younger than 55
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three of Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water...
Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes