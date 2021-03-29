Advertisement

Oklahoma begins vaccinations for anyone 16 or older

As of Monday morning, any adult or child 16 and older in Oklahoma can get a coronavirus vaccine.
As of Monday morning, any adult or child 16 and older in Oklahoma can get a coronavirus vaccine.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - As of Monday morning, any adult or child 16 and older in Oklahoma can get a coronavirus vaccine.

In a press conference Monday, Governor Stitt commended the health department for achieving the goal he set when vaccines were first

“We wanna lead the country in vaccines administered,” Stitt said.

Right now over 30% of Oklahomans have received at least one coronavirus vaccine.

In Carter County, 58% of residents 65 and older have had one shot.

Sara Dunnigan got her second dose of Pfizer Monday. She said she wants to see her grandkids and great grandkids.

“I’m getting it done soon enough to where I can spend Easter with them,” Dunnigan said. “So I’m looking forward to that. It’s been a long time. So we’re all excited.”

Oklahoma wants to have 3million residents vaccinated by Memorial day.

Right now, the state is halfway there.

“We have started offering appointments earlier, or later in the day and we’ve even had some weekend clinics,” Mendy Spohn from the Carter County Health Department said. “Other things we’re trying is we’re going to businesses to work with businesses that will allow us to come in and provide the vaccine to their employees on site. Cause we know that the population right now, that it’s open to, are probably working.”

Spohn said right now they’re looking into ways to make it easier for people to get a vaccine.

“I think it’s so important for people to continue to take precautions and realize that the vaccine is the tool we’ve been waiting on to help us get past many of the more restrictive tools that we’ve had in public health,” Spohn said.

She said the vaccines were created quickly, but they’re safe and tested.

“No corners were cut,” Spohn said. “It’s just a process of being able to pay for the vaccine up front, which allowed those manufacturers to do things in kind of a parallel process, where they didn’t have to wait and take a lot of time in between different steps. All of the steps were there.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE SAY A WOMAN WAS FOUND DEAD INSIDE HER CAR IN THE GAINESVILLE WALMART PARKING LOT.
Woman found dead inside her car in Gainesville Walmart parking lot
Sherman car crash leaves one person dead, another injured
Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.
Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Texas girl
Texas DPS identified DeArthur Pinson Jr, 36, as the man who shot a DPS trooper Friday evening. ...
Texas trooper critically wounded in shooting, suspect sought

Latest News

Why founder Sandra Estes says feral cat sterilization is important, and why her son inspired her.
Founder dedicates future feral cat clinic to deceased son
The first man to be hospitalized with COVID-19 in Grayson County is now fully vaccinated.
Grayson County’s first COVID-19 patient fully vaccinated
They're set to open April 1st at Gateway Village.
Craft Pies Pizza coming to Grayson County
Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Wounded DPS trooper to donate organs as ‘final sacrifice’