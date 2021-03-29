Oklahoma begins vaccinations for anyone 16 or older

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - As of Monday morning, any adult or child 16 and older in Oklahoma can get a coronavirus vaccine.

In a press conference Monday, Governor Stitt commended the health department for achieving the goal he set when vaccines were first

“We wanna lead the country in vaccines administered,” Stitt said.

Right now over 30% of Oklahomans have received at least one coronavirus vaccine.

In Carter County, 58% of residents 65 and older have had one shot.

Sara Dunnigan got her second dose of Pfizer Monday. She said she wants to see her grandkids and great grandkids.

“I’m getting it done soon enough to where I can spend Easter with them,” Dunnigan said. “So I’m looking forward to that. It’s been a long time. So we’re all excited.”

Oklahoma wants to have 3million residents vaccinated by Memorial day.

Right now, the state is halfway there.

“We have started offering appointments earlier, or later in the day and we’ve even had some weekend clinics,” Mendy Spohn from the Carter County Health Department said. “Other things we’re trying is we’re going to businesses to work with businesses that will allow us to come in and provide the vaccine to their employees on site. Cause we know that the population right now, that it’s open to, are probably working.”

Spohn said right now they’re looking into ways to make it easier for people to get a vaccine.

“I think it’s so important for people to continue to take precautions and realize that the vaccine is the tool we’ve been waiting on to help us get past many of the more restrictive tools that we’ve had in public health,” Spohn said.

She said the vaccines were created quickly, but they’re safe and tested.

“No corners were cut,” Spohn said. “It’s just a process of being able to pay for the vaccine up front, which allowed those manufacturers to do things in kind of a parallel process, where they didn’t have to wait and take a lot of time in between different steps. All of the steps were there.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.