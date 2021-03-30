Bonham City Council candidate still on ballot after being deemed ineligible due to voting history

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A Bonham City Council candidate is now ineligible for the upcoming race, since last week, the city found out he wasn’t listed as a registered voter at the time of the filing deadline.

It started with an open records request for the candidate’s voting history.

“And that’s when it was found that Casie Partridge was not on the list,” said Bonham City Secretary Heather Stockton.

Michael Evans and Casie Partridge are running for the City Council At-Large seat.

Texas Election Code says a candidate running for public office must be registered to vote on the day of the deadline.

Stockton said after Partridge filed to run, he was purged from the voter rolls because he hadn’t voted in years.

“The city is not notified, the county’s not notified, the individual’s not notified, so no one knows about it until something like this comes up and it’s found,” Stockton said.

But by the time they found out, it was over a month past the filing deadline.

In a phone call Partridge admitted it’s been years since he’s voted... but says he’s passionate about representing his hometown.

Meanwhile, Evans says he think’s the situation distracts from city issues.

“We have very serious issues in Bonham. Streets, water, wastewater, public safety. And we need to address these things,” Evans said.

By law, Partridge will still be on the ballot and his votes will still be counted.

If he wins in May, another election would be called for the summer.

In that case, Partridge would be eligible to serve because he just re-registered to vote.

Stockton said a special election would cost taxpayers around $5,000.

Partridge said he would hold a fundraiser to reimburse the city.

“We will be changing our policies a little bit as far as checking the names again on the filing deadline, as well as when they file,” Stockton said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.