Cockfighting connection arrest in Cooke County

Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Gainesville Police say it all started as a traffic stop, when they pulled over a man who they believed to have ties to illegal cockfighting.

Police arrested 43-year-old Rodolfo Flores Jr. after they pulled him over in the 3600 block of North Grand Avenue on Saturday.

That’s when officers say they could hear roosters.

Inside Flores’ pickup truck is where they found cockfighting equipment, along with four birds.

Flores was arrested for the possession of cockfighting paraphernalia.

