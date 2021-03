BELLS, Texas (KXII) - A home in Bells is a total loss after fire Monday night.

It started around 8:30 p.m. on Everheart Road with the house engulfed in flames.

Several fire crews lined the street including Bells, Ector, Tom Bean and Savoy Volunteer Fire Departments.

A neighbor said the man who lived there wasn’t home at the time.

No word yet on the cause.

