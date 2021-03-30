Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigating THC chips after two sent to hospital

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Last week two Oklahomans were sent to the hospital after consuming what looked like normal potato chips, but actually had THC in them.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said the THC chips that sent people to a hospital didn’t have this label.

“So they were clearly packaged and made for the California market, not for Oklahoma’s market which would have a unique Oklahoma logo,” Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesman Mark Woodward said.

Woodward said Oklahoma doesn’t allow THC products that look like regular food brands.

“If you didn’t notice the small California logo, or the THC logo in the corner, these look like something you would pick up in a typical convenience store,” Woodward said.

Woodward said as far as he knows, the two people who went to the hospital are okay.

Now the Bureau is investigating how the packages got to Oklahoma.

“Everybody can have a different reaction, or there could be something wrong with this particular batch of edibles,” Woodward said.

Eric Gonzalez owns The Highest Choice Dispensary in Ardmore,

“If there are dispensaries that are bringing in products with CA on them, then they’re not from Oklahoma,” Gonzalez said. “So there’s no way to know if haven’t been tested and regulated to what they’re supposed to be. So that can be very dangerous. And it does make dispensaries look bad if somebody is doing that.”

Gonzalez said he takes responsibility to make sure his products are safe, but also encourages customers to not overdo it.

“It’s definitely responsible of your dispensary that you buy the product from to be able to tell you guys that you should always start little,” Gonzalez said. “You can always eat more, you cant eat less.”

Gonzalez said just like prescription pills or alcohol, if you’re worried about your kids getting into your edibles, keep them out of sight or locked away.

