Overnight Showers, then Dry through the Weekend

A cold front will steadily advance across Texoma this evening, ushering in a cooler and drier air mass but also helping to fire up some widely scattered overnight showers. The SPC’s severe weather outlook shows a very low-end chance of any damaging weather. Threats are primarily some quarter sized hail, but even odds for that are low. Tornado threat is near zero.

Rain overnight ends in the morning and after a sunny Wednesday we will have a clear and cold Thursday morning with frost possible. Warmer winds kicks in for the weekend. Lows tonight will run in the chilly 40s with gusty northerly winds. Highs tomorrow will run in the 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy

Thursday: Morning frost, a nice afternoon

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy

Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Tuesday: 20% Showers, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority