Overnight Showers, then Dry through the Weekend
Frost is possible Thursday morning!
A cold front will steadily advance across Texoma this evening, ushering in a cooler and drier air mass but also helping to fire up some widely scattered overnight showers. The SPC’s severe weather outlook shows a very low-end chance of any damaging weather. Threats are primarily some quarter sized hail, but even odds for that are low. Tornado threat is near zero.
Rain overnight ends in the morning and after a sunny Wednesday we will have a clear and cold Thursday morning with frost possible. Warmer winds kicks in for the weekend. Lows tonight will run in the chilly 40s with gusty northerly winds. Highs tomorrow will run in the 60s with plenty of sunshine.
Here’s the seven day:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy
Thursday: Morning frost, a nice afternoon
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy
Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy
Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy
Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy
Tuesday: 20% Showers, windy
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority