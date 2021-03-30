Van Alstyne ISD $325 million proposed bond would expand district facilities

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - With a 20 percent population increase just three months into 2021 Van Alstyne ISD is betting on its growth, proposing a $325 million school bond.

The bond includes a new high school, improvements to the existing high school, would add two additional elementary schools, improvements to athletic facilities and the auditorium and land for a new middle school.

“This is something that this town is going to have to have,” said Dr. David Brown, Van Alstyne Independent School District superintendent. “We also have in that to expand the current high school so we can add four classroom additions to add capacity when it becomes a junior high.”

Voters will head to the polls between April 19-27 for early voting in the bond election. The election will be held May 1 and district voters will need to be registered by April 1 to participate in the election.

“Seeing all the growth detailed was amazing,” said Patty Stephan, the only member of the community who came out to the bond presentations. She also has a junior at the high school. “I was skeptical, about the fact that there was going to be no property tax increase, but I was thrilled obviously.”

The district is figuring in all the new property owners flocking to the area behind their decision not to raise the current property tax rate of 50 cents per every one hundred dollars a house is worth.

Almost 1,800 students were enrolled in Van Alstyne schools last school year with almost 2,100 anticipated next school year. By the 2030 - 2031 school year enrollment is expected to jump to almost 4,300 people.

“Our goal right now is to keep this a one high school town regardless of the growth that we have,” Brown said. “We know the growth is coming, so all we can do as a school district and a community is prepare for that best we can for the kids.”

Brown said the $325 million will be sold out over a ten-year time frame and be split in four or five different bond packages, depending on what the interest rate is at the time.

Stephan said she liked the plan to keep the elementary schools separate while also merging students together as they progressed through higher grades.

“I think the board and the administration have done an excellent job for casting the growth and being on top of the way instead of being underneath it,” Stephan said.

Brown said if the growth they’re expecting doesn’t happen the school will just simply not spend the millions they would have borrowed.

