Zach Wood steps down, Tom Bean football coach search begins

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Tom Bean Tomcats are looking for a new head football coach after Zach Wood stepped down after three years there.

Tom Bean also recently lost their athletic director. Wes Chapman resigned to pursue other opportunities. Now, Tom Bean is posting the athletic director and football coach together as one job again.

Wood went 11-19 as the coach of the Tom Cats. He led Tom Bean to the playoffs twice.

