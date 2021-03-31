Advertisement

A new tea shop approved for construction in Sherman

H-TEA-O iis coming to Sherman
H-TEA-O iis coming to Sherman(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman’s Planning and Zoning Commision gave the approval last month to begin construction on a tea shot.

H-TEA-O, a Texas-based chain, is making their way to Grayson County for the first time in franchise’s history.

The shop has a variety of healthy snack options as well as 26 different tea flavors to choose from.

It’ll be built at the northwest corner of Loy Lake Rd. and Taylor St.

An exact date as to when the shop will open has not been determined.

