A new tea shop approved for construction in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman’s Planning and Zoning Commision gave the approval last month to begin construction on a tea shot.

H-TEA-O, a Texas-based chain, is making their way to Grayson County for the first time in franchise’s history.

The shop has a variety of healthy snack options as well as 26 different tea flavors to choose from.

It’ll be built at the northwest corner of Loy Lake Rd. and Taylor St.

An exact date as to when the shop will open has not been determined.

