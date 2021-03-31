BigFoot Bounty tops $2.1 million

SOUTHEAST, Oklahoma (KXII) - Oklahoma Representative for District 19 first introduced a BigFoot bounty bill in January that has now grown over $2.1 million in rewards for catching BigFoot alive.

Good Deed Entertainment owns the movie, 15 Things You Didn’t Know About BigFoot #1 Will Blow Your Mind, and is offering a $100,000 reward for catching BigFoot.

“It’s just been astronomical what response we’ve had, some of those people concerned and I’ve tried to set their minds at ease that hey this is all about tourism, this is all about bringing people in to see our area,” Justin Humphrey said.

Humphrey didn’t think the attention that this bill has gotten would get this big.

“I had it intention what I was hoping to do and it grew enough attention nationally and so we were wanting national attention thought it would probably get national attention we blew the doors off, it got international attention,” Humphrey said.

This bill would encourage people from all over to come to Southeastern Oklahoma to hunt for BigFoot.

He’s hoping it’ll boost tourism for his district and put Southeastern Oklahoma on the map.

“I think the idea behind putting up a bounty is to encourage people to learn more, encourage people to get involved. we can find out and learn more about this BigFoot mystery which has really been just a big part of American culture, a big part of a conversation and again get those people out in those outdoor spaces,” Vice President of Acquisition and Distribution for Good Deed Entertainment Kristin Harris said.

The film, 15 Things You Didn’t Know About BigFoot #1 Will Blow Your Mind, is set in Georgia, but will be available on Demand and in select theatres across the state of Oklahoma starting May 7.

“It’s ultimately just a really happy accident we were always looking at a spring release date for the film and so ultimately the date in May was chosen independently so the fact that the Bill may align it really feels like a really nice, exciting, happy accident,” Harris said.

Humphrey wants to use the revenue from BigFoot hunting licenses to fund road and boat dock repairs.

This bill makes sure the prize for finding BigFoot will only be rewarded if the creature is alive, and after a professional examination, will be released back into the wild.

