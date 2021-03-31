City of Silo shuts off district’s water

SILO, Okla. (KXII) - A planned water outage took place in Silo on Wednesday.

City Officials shut off the water supply to rural district 2 from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. in order to tie in a new line to Silo School’s AG building.

City schools were cancelled today because of the outage and people can expect their water to be restored as soon as work is completed.

