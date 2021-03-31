Denison road closed to install walking bridge

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison announced that Loy Lake Rd. will be closed to all traffic between Lang Ave. and Brock St./Waterloo Lake Dr. for the installation of a walking bridge.

Construction will take during the week of April 5th and is not expected to last longer.

The bridge will part of the Katy Trail, allowing people to cross over Loy Lake.

A detour will be in place for traffic heading in either direction.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.