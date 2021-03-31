Frost tonight...no foolin’!
But...a sun-filled Thursday with light winds
Wednesday’s satellite imagery showed thunderstorms associated with Tuesday night’s frontal passage well to our east and scooting away, leaving us with a clear and cold night ahead.
High pressure overnight settles in by morning with nearly calm winds and some frost. Gusty winds begin to creep back into the forecast by Friday. Lows tonight will run in the 30s with at least scattered frost, highs tomorrow are back in the 60s with a lot less wind.
Temperatures slowly warm through early next week and we may be popping 80 degrees by Monday or Tuesday. Shorts and t-shirts are not far away!
Here’s the seven day:
Thursday: Morning frost, a nice afternoon
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy
Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy
Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy
Monday: Partly cloudy, windy
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy
Wednesday: 20% Showers and windy
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority