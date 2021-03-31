Advertisement

Frost tonight...no foolin’!

But...a sun-filled Thursday with light winds
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday’s satellite imagery showed thunderstorms associated with Tuesday night’s frontal passage well to our east and scooting away, leaving us with a clear and cold night ahead.

High pressure overnight settles in by morning with nearly calm winds and some frost. Gusty winds begin to creep back into the forecast by Friday. Lows tonight will run in the 30s with at least scattered frost, highs tomorrow are back in the 60s with a lot less wind.

Temperatures slowly warm through early next week and we may be popping 80 degrees by Monday or Tuesday. Shorts and t-shirts are not far away!

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Morning frost, a nice afternoon

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Saturday:  Mostly sunny, windy

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers and windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

