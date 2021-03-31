Advertisement

GM recalling 10,000 Chevy and GMC vans due to fire risk

This Oct. 28, 2011 photo, shows the GMC nameplate at the 41st annual South Florida...
This Oct. 28, 2011 photo, shows the GMC nameplate at the 41st annual South Florida International Auto Show, in Miami Beach, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 10,000 vans due to a fire risk and recommending that owners park them outdoors away from buildings and other structures until they are repaired.

GM has recalled almost 8,000 2021 Chevrolet Express and more than 2,000 2021 GMC Savana vehicles, saying that drivers may get a low battery voltage warning if a short circuit occurs, which can cause the battery to die or cause a fire under the hood.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle has been recalled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

