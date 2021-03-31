Advertisement

Grayson basketball teams prepare for the playoffs

Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Denison, Texas (KXII) - The playoffs begin for both of the Grayson basketball teams this week. The women’s team will kick off post season play Wednesday against Collin College. It is set to be a good match, Grayson is ranked number 2, and Collin comes in ranked in 6th.

“I think there’s nobody we can’t beat in the country,” said women’s head coach Bill Damuth. “When we play our game and show up ready to go, and we’re good.”

The playoffs also begin for the Men’s team on Wednesday. The Vikings are the top ranked team, and they will play Temple.

“The sky is the limit. We have a good team, but so does everybody,” said men’s head coach Scott Monarch. “This time of year, everybody is playing their best that have advanced. So if we want to advance, we’re going to have to play our best.”

Both teams will play their first round playoff games at home.

