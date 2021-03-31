Grayson County approves new terminal at NTRA

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Commissioners Court approved the replacement of the North Texas Regional Airport terminal.

The $3.2 million project will build a new terminal building over 10,000 square feet in size.

Completely funded by the private sector, it won’t cost tax payers anything.

It’s been several years in the making, and is part of the airport’s improvement with the help of the Federal Control Tower Program.

”We’ve torn down some dilapidated buildings to make room on the runway and the tarmac for new development. So it’s one more step in a very conservative incremental plan that we have to improve the airport and make it ready for the future,” said Grayson County Judge Bill Magers.

The project is expected to take 12 months to complete.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.