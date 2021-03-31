Advertisement

Grayson County woman sentenced to probation, jail for Pottsboro cemetery theft

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Kiletha Walker of Grayson County was sentenced to five years probation and 180 days in jail for stealing from a Pottsboro cemetery in 2019.

55-year-old Linda Voisine-Wright and 63-year-old Kiletha Walker were arrested in 2019 for robbing the cemetery.

Police found many stolen items strewn within the women’s homes, some were being used as decorations.

The sentence was handed down on Monday, requiring Walker to sever every other weekend from Friday to Sunday in the Grayson County jail for 60 weekends.

Walker must also pay a five hundred dollar fine and is barred from visiting any graveyard in either Oklahoma or Texas, including gravesites of family members.

