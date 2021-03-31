Advertisement

Kingston’s Hayes signs with OBU

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Kingston quarterback Jase Hayes will make the trip to Shawnee, as he signed to play football at Oklahoma Baptist. Hayes led that Kingston offense the past few years with great success, taking them to the state quarterfinals in 2020, and the semifinals the year before that. He says he’s looking forward to being a Bison.

“Get up there and make an impact, right away, in any way that I can,” said Oklahoma Baptist signee Jase Hayes. “I had a great visit, and a great talk with the coaches, I just felt like it was the right place in my heart.”

