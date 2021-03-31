Advertisement

Local realtor says housing market in a demand frenzy

Extreme demand in buying North Texas homes is limiting what’s available and raising prices,...
Extreme demand in buying North Texas homes is limiting what's available and raising prices, even here in Texoma.
By Emily Tabar
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The housing market continues to boom in Texas, but at what cost? Realtors are saying the extreme demand in buying homes in North Texas is limiting what’s available and raising prices, even here in Texoma.

“What we’re seeing is a real frenzy in home buying,” said Tracy Realty owner and broker, Tommi Homuth.

A rise in home buying demand and fewer homes on the market, prices have gone up. In August 2020, Homuth said the market was at an all-time high.

“When we last talked, the average price of a home up here was $180,000. Now the average price is closer to $280,000,” said Homuth.

With the low supply of homes, multiple offers are being made with the highest offer taken.

“We had one of our agents put an offer in and it was $15,000 over the sales price. It’s so competitive and it’s difficult for first time home buyers,” said Homuth.

The pandemic has created a shortage of building supplies which limits availability and raises building costs.

“We’re working with a first time home buyer. He’s made offers on four houses which he has not gotten. And these four homes that he’s put offers on have been at the list price,” said Homuth.

A big reason for this frenzy, growth moving from DFW to Texoma.

“If you’re trying to find a lake house right now, very very difficult, very limited. Things are going in a matter of hours not even in the matter of days because of the demand,” said Homuth.

Homuth says it should get better.

“Now that they know that people will pay higher prices, will the price go down? I don’t know,” said Homuth.

And buyers shouldn’t be discouraged from making an offer.

“I think in the next months it will even become a tighter market. I think the demand for housing and the demand for this area will continue to grow,” said Homuth.

