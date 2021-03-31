Advertisement

Man sentenced to probation, jail for assault with deadly weapon

John Robert Gonzales is arrested for aggravated assault.
John Robert Gonzales is arrested for aggravated assault.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - John Robert Gonzales was arrested in July of 2020 for beating another man’s head, face and neck with a tire iron.

The victim was giving Gonzales a ride when Gonzales began hitting him from the back seat.

Both men then left the vehicle and began fighting. Police say that Gonzales was under the influence of narcotics at the time of the incident.

Gonzales was sentenced on Monday to 10 years probation and three months in jail for the assault. He will also be required to enroll in a court ordered drug program.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Wounded DPS trooper to donate organs as ‘final sacrifice’
A man serving time in a McAlester prison is believed to be in Texoma after escaping from the...
Police searching for prison escapee serving time for kidnapping, burglary
A source of an out of state, illegal THC edibles left two people ill and in an Oklahoma City...
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigating THC chips after two sent to hospital
A home in Bells is a total loss after fire Monday night.
Fire destroys Bells home
Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.
Amber Alert suspect arrested, missing 14-year-old Texas girl found safe

Latest News

Kiletha Walker has been sentenced for Pottsboro graveyard theft.
Grayson County woman sentenced to probation, jail for Pottsboro cemetery theft
Starbucks has officially abandoned straws for its cold drinks in favor of lids with a drinking...
Starbucks is coming to Denison
Local realtor says housing market in a demand frenzy
$2.1 Million will be awarded for anybody who catches BigFoot alive if BigFoot Bounty Bill passes
Bigfoot bounty now tops $2.1 million