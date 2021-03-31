Man sentenced to probation, jail for assault with deadly weapon

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - John Robert Gonzales was arrested in July of 2020 for beating another man’s head, face and neck with a tire iron.

The victim was giving Gonzales a ride when Gonzales began hitting him from the back seat.

Both men then left the vehicle and began fighting. Police say that Gonzales was under the influence of narcotics at the time of the incident.

Gonzales was sentenced on Monday to 10 years probation and three months in jail for the assault. He will also be required to enroll in a court ordered drug program.

