Murder trial begins for an Atoka woman charged in the shooting death of her husband

Heather Calhoun faces up to life in prison if convicted.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - The murder trial for an Atoka woman accused of shooting and killing her husband began this week.

OSBI investigators say Heather Calhoun called the Atoka Sheriff’s office claiming that she accidently shot her husband, Barry “Nick” Calhoun, during an argument in April, 2019.

It happened in the 21000 block of East Highway 3 near Cold Springs Road. When responders arrived they found Nick dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies say that they had already responded to a call to the home earlier that morning because the couple was fighting over getting a divorce.

The OSBI took over the investigation and arrested Calhoun six months later. She was charged with second-degree murder.

If convicted, she faces up to life in prison.

