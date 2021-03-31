Police searching for prison escapee serving time for kidnapping, burglary

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - A man serving time for kidnapping and burglary has escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester and is believed to be in Texoma.

Davis Police spotted Preston Whittington in a stolen car in their city limits, but the suspect refused to stop and took off.

Officials stayed in pursuit until just south of Wynnewood.

Officials said the suspect got out of the car and fled on foot.

He left the minimum security prison in McAlester around 6 o’clock Tuesday night.

Whittington was about 2 years into a 10 year sentence for kidnapping and a 7 years sentence for burglary out of Stephens county.

