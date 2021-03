SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - City officials warn Texoma drivers to be ready for a planned road closure.

City workers will close Washington St. at FM 1417 today from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This closure will allow work crews to install a new water line across the intersection as part of a the widening and reconstruction of FM 1417.

