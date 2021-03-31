Advertisement

Second Ada man arrested in connection to sex trafficking ring

Adam Anderson arrested in sex ring operation
Adam Anderson arrested in sex ring operation(Ada police)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A second man from Ada has been arrested for his involvement in a sex trafficking operation working out of Oklahoma City and Dallas.

Adam Anderson, 20, was arrested earlier this month. Documents say Anderson is one of four men that acted as pimps for the operation.

Also arrested in connection to the trafficking ring is former Chicago Bear football player, Quamain Black.

Black was arrested late February.

