Second Ada man arrested in connection to sex trafficking ring

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A second man from Ada has been arrested for his involvement in a sex trafficking operation working out of Oklahoma City and Dallas.

Adam Anderson, 20, was arrested earlier this month. Documents say Anderson is one of four men that acted as pimps for the operation.

Also arrested in connection to the trafficking ring is former Chicago Bear football player, Quamain Black.

Black was arrested late February.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.