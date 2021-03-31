SISD adds second ECC campus, among other changes

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Independent School District is already preparing for next school year with several changes, beginning this fall.

“We’re going to have two early-childhood campuses, we’re very excited about that!” Deloris Dowell, principal of Fred Douglass Early Childhood Center. “We will have Fred Douglas early childhood center, and Perrin early childhood center.”

These programs will last from 7:30 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.

“The sooner they can get into school, to not only learn A-B-C’s and sounds, but also how to get along with others. It’s very important that we get as many kids enrolled as possible,” Dowell said.

Elementary schools will transition to K-5, and Dillingham Intermediate will become an elementary school.

“If our students are able to start in pre-K within Sherman ISD, then they have that foundation they need to be successful, all the way up until they become Bearcats at Sherman High School,” said SISD Spokeswoman Kimberly Simpson.

New principal of Perrin Early Childhood Center Nancy Jung says young children learn better in person.

“Early learning school isn’t just about sitting still while listening to a story, it’s about taking turns, counting things, learning how to express your needs, these are things that we start at home but once you’re with other children there may be some opportunities for refinement,” Jung said.

In August, there will be an official dedication ceremony of the new high school, and taking the old high school’s place will be Sherman Middle School.

“With all of these things going on and our transition to 2021-2022, everything is looking positive, we’re on the bright side” said Simpson.

To enroll your child in Perrin or Fred Douglas Early Childhood Center, click here.

To enroll your child in Head Start, or Kindergarten Round Up you can click here.

