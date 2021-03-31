Advertisement

SISD adds second ECC campus, among other changes

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Independent School District is already preparing for next school year with several changes, beginning this fall.

“We’re going to have two early-childhood campuses, we’re very excited about that!” Deloris Dowell, principal of Fred Douglass Early Childhood Center. “We will have Fred Douglas early childhood center, and Perrin early childhood center.”

These programs will last from 7:30 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.

“The sooner they can get into school, to not only learn A-B-C’s and sounds, but also how to get along with others. It’s very important that we get as many kids enrolled as possible,” Dowell said.

Elementary schools will transition to K-5, and Dillingham Intermediate will become an elementary school.

“If our students are able to start in pre-K within Sherman ISD, then they have that foundation they need to be successful, all the way up until they become Bearcats at Sherman High School,” said SISD Spokeswoman Kimberly Simpson.

New principal of Perrin Early Childhood Center Nancy Jung says young children learn better in person.

“Early learning school isn’t just about sitting still while listening to a story, it’s about taking turns, counting things, learning how to express your needs, these are things that we start at home but once you’re with other children there may be some opportunities for refinement,” Jung said.

In August, there will be an official dedication ceremony of the new high school, and taking the old high school’s place will be Sherman Middle School.

“With all of these things going on and our transition to 2021-2022, everything is looking positive, we’re on the bright side” said Simpson.

To enroll your child in Perrin or Fred Douglas Early Childhood Center, click here.

To enroll your child in Head Start, or Kindergarten Round Up you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A source of an out of state, illegal THC edibles left two people ill and in an Oklahoma City...
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigating THC chips after two sent to hospital
POLICE SAY A WOMAN WAS FOUND DEAD INSIDE HER CAR IN THE GAINESVILLE WALMART PARKING LOT.
Woman found dead inside car at Gainesville Walmart identified; foul play not suspected
A man serving time in a McAlester prison is believed to be in Texoma after escaping from the...
McAlester prison escapee caught in Texas
Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Wounded DPS trooper to donate organs as ‘final sacrifice’
A home in Bells is a total loss after fire Monday night.
Fire destroys Bells home

Latest News

The inmate who escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center was found Wednesday...
Escapee from Jackie Brannon Correctional Center was found Wednesday afternoon
The inmate who escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center was found Wednesday...
McAlester inmate manhunt was a group effort, Murray County deputy says
The $3.2 million project won't cost tax payers anything.
Grayson County approves new terminal at NTRA
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
TAPS is offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccinations