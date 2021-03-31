Southeastern Oklahoma State administers 265 vaccines at campus event.

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - There were 265 students, faculty, staff current and retired along with community members who received their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Southeastern Oklahoma State Wednesday.

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The university received 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Savage Storm senior Paige Hawkins recovered from COVID-19 five weeks ago and was the first person of the day to receive the shot.

“I feel kind of better, like maybe a little bit safer, a little bit,” Hawkins said. “I’ve heard it might bring my smell back so that’s exciting.”

There were 230 people pre-registered for the event. One of them was senior Juan Scoppetta who said receiving the shot gives him peace of mind for when he has to travel back home to Argentina to see his family.

“I’m pretty lucky to be able to have it,” Scoppetta said. “This vaccine (Pfizer) doesn’t get to my country.”

That’s because Pfizer and the Argentinian government haven’t reached a deal to get the vaccine there, yet. But Scoppetta got the ok from his parents to recieve his shot, and said he got it out of an abundance of caution anticipating that recieving the vaccine may be a requirement in the near future to travel back home.

“(In Argentina) people my age, they don’t et to have the vaccine but here I can,” Scoppetta said. “I’m pretty lucky.”

Despite hosting the vaccination event on campus, Southeastern students are not required to get the vaccine by the school. Around Texoma, Austin College is recommending students get the vaccine, but not making it mandatory. North Central Texas College and East Central University are also not requiring students to get the vaccine.

The vaccination event at Southeastern was coordinated by the Oklahoma National Guard. Lieutenant Seth Headrick heads the rollout in all the counties in the southeastern Oklahoma region.

“They’re nervous, but they’re excited to get it I think they’re glad that we’re here,” Headrick said. “It’s been a really good opportunity for me in my life and I really appreciate the guard letting me do this.”

The guard will be back on campus in three weeks to give the 265 students, faculty and staff they vaccinated Wednesday their second dose.

Despite the efforts to vaccinate those on campus the schools said that COVID-19 safety protocols will remain in place.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.