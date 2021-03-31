TAPS is offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccinations

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - TAPS public transit is offering free rides for Texans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents in Grayson, Fannin, Cooke and other counties can schedule a ride to their appointment for free.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers says as the vaccine becomes readily available, it’s important that everyone has a fair chance to get vaccinated.

For those looking to schedule a ride, call TAPS at (844) 603-6048.

