TAPS is offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccinations

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP Images)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - TAPS public transit is offering free rides for Texans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents in Grayson, Fannin, Cooke and other counties can schedule a ride to their appointment for free.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers says as the vaccine becomes readily available, it’s important that everyone has a fair chance to get vaccinated.

For those looking to schedule a ride, call TAPS at (844) 603-6048.

