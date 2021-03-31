Advertisement

Texas state senator sponsors legislation to protect veteran service organizations

By Mike Rogers
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7873 in Pottsboro was forced to close their doors just over a year ago when the pandemic set in.

Despite re-opening three separate times for brief stints, the post lost between $6 and $8 thousand dollars, while their members lost their daily routine of seeing their friends and fellow veterans.

“Meeting their family, figuring out what they think, and how much they love this country, those connections are invaluable,” said Zip Tarver, a naval air force veteran who served in the Korean War. “War’s nasty, it’s dirty, wicked, cruel and when you can joke about it it kind of relieves you from doing that.”

The post has managed to stay afloat by raising $30 thousand through fundraising to pay the bills for the canteen, while other posts across the state haven’t been so lucky.

It’s for that reason Texas State Senator Drew Springer, R-Muenster, sponsored Senate Bill 1493 that would ensure VFW Post 7873 and all other non-profit veteran service organizations across the state can stay open and can’t be forced to close “even during a crisis” when members say they need each other most.

“These VFW posts are where are veterans go to visit with other veterans that they feel comfortable with and we need to make sure that that right for them always stays in place,” Springer said. To have that ability taken away from them, that ability to visit their friends, which has become theraputic for them but at the same time you could go to a Chilli’s and go to the bar there was just wrong.”

Springer said he “fully expects” the bill will have bipartisan support.

“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue. This is a Texan issue,” Springer said.

If the bill becomes law, Tarver says the assurance from the state that their doors will stay open would be a blessing.

“We can stay alive because there have been many posts that didn’t have the fund or the capabilities of raising funds to keep the post,” Tarver said.

Springer said the only potential issue he sees standing in the way of the bill becoming law is what he calls the “nanny issue” in the legislature.

“Where lawmakers want to tell everyone where they need to be and what they need to do, but we don’t have too many of those in the legislature,” Springer said.

The bill is now before the Business and Commerce Committee in the Senate.

For Post 7873, now fully open and hoping to stay that way, they plan to host a steak dinner at the post soon to celebrate.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.
Amber Alert suspect arrested, missing 14-year-old Texas girl found safe
POLICE SAY A WOMAN WAS FOUND DEAD INSIDE HER CAR IN THE GAINESVILLE WALMART PARKING LOT.
Woman found dead inside her car in Gainesville Walmart parking lot
Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Wounded DPS trooper to donate organs as ‘final sacrifice’
Sherman car crash leaves one person dead, another injured
They're set to open April 1st at Gateway Village.
Craft Pies Pizza coming to Grayson County

Latest News

$2.1 Million will be awarded for anybody who catches BigFoot alive if BigFoot Bounty Bill passes
BigFoot Bounty tops $2.1 million
Extreme demand in buying North Texas homes is limiting what’s available and raising prices,...
Local realtor says housing market in a demand frenzy
A man serving time in a McAlester prison is believed to be in Texoma after escaping from the...
Police searching for prison escapee serving time for kidnapping, burglary
A Gainesville man has been arrested in connection to cock fighting..
Cockfighting connection arrest in Cooke County