Texas state senator sponsors legislation to protect veteran service organizations

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7873 in Pottsboro was forced to close their doors just over a year ago when the pandemic set in.

Despite re-opening three separate times for brief stints, the post lost between $6 and $8 thousand dollars, while their members lost their daily routine of seeing their friends and fellow veterans.

“Meeting their family, figuring out what they think, and how much they love this country, those connections are invaluable,” said Zip Tarver, a naval air force veteran who served in the Korean War. “War’s nasty, it’s dirty, wicked, cruel and when you can joke about it it kind of relieves you from doing that.”

The post has managed to stay afloat by raising $30 thousand through fundraising to pay the bills for the canteen, while other posts across the state haven’t been so lucky.

It’s for that reason Texas State Senator Drew Springer, R-Muenster, sponsored Senate Bill 1493 that would ensure VFW Post 7873 and all other non-profit veteran service organizations across the state can stay open and can’t be forced to close “even during a crisis” when members say they need each other most.

“These VFW posts are where are veterans go to visit with other veterans that they feel comfortable with and we need to make sure that that right for them always stays in place,” Springer said. To have that ability taken away from them, that ability to visit their friends, which has become theraputic for them but at the same time you could go to a Chilli’s and go to the bar there was just wrong.”

Springer said he “fully expects” the bill will have bipartisan support.

“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue. This is a Texan issue,” Springer said.

If the bill becomes law, Tarver says the assurance from the state that their doors will stay open would be a blessing.

“We can stay alive because there have been many posts that didn’t have the fund or the capabilities of raising funds to keep the post,” Tarver said.

Springer said the only potential issue he sees standing in the way of the bill becoming law is what he calls the “nanny issue” in the legislature.

“Where lawmakers want to tell everyone where they need to be and what they need to do, but we don’t have too many of those in the legislature,” Springer said.

The bill is now before the Business and Commerce Committee in the Senate.

For Post 7873, now fully open and hoping to stay that way, they plan to host a steak dinner at the post soon to celebrate.

