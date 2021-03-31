Advertisement

Wife, accomplice in Ada pastor’s slaying denied bail

Kristie Evans and Kahlil Square
Kristie Evans and Kahlil Square(OSBI)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The two suspects in the murder of former Ada pastor, David Evans, have been denied bail.

Kristie Evans and Kahlil Square were arrested last week after Kristie admitted to asking Square to murder her husband.

Evans was found shot dead in his home Monday morning. Kristie originally claimed that an intruder had broken into the her home and shot her husband while he slept.

Kristie later admitted that she and Square were having an affair that took place over the course of a couple of months. The plan to murder Evans was hatched while he was away in Mexico on a mission trip.

Square has been charged with first degree murder, while Kristie has yet to be formally charged with a crime.

Each suspect was denied bail.

