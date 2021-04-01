Alcohol to-go bill for Oklahoma passed in Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KXII) - House Bill 2122, otherwise known as the Oklahoma cocktails to go act of 2021, already saw approval in the house and passed through the Senate. So now, it is just short of a signature from Governor Kevin Stitt to go into effect immediately.

Serving alcohol to-go, all started during the pandemic, restaurants could legally serve cocktails to go in sealed containers, since dine-in wasn’t allowed.

With the increase in sales and popularity in customers, lawmakers are now seeking to make it permanent.

If it passes, restaurants will be able to sell cocktails or mixed drinks in a sealed container so if you’re pulled over, the cops would know if the drinks have been used before approaching the drivers final destination.

“It’s a good thing for I guess the businesses around as long as people don’t misuse it and abuse it, that’s about it as long as people don’t abuse it, it’ll be good for the community and good for the businesses,” residents of Durant, Oklahoma James Tom and Josh Hood said.

The state of Texas is also trying to pass an alcohol to-go bill, House Bill 1024, was passed through the House and has been received by the Senate.

Governor Abbott has already said he plans to sign that bill if it makes it to his desk.

