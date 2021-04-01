Another Cold Night
Gusty and Mild Friday Winds
We’re tracking an upper low over California as it moves our way this weekend, but relax - it looks to bring variable clouds but no rain for your Easter weekend.
Meanwhile, Thursday was a cold morning with lows in many cases in the mid-30s and a good amount of frost across the region. Lows tonight will be chilly but generally a few degrees warmer than last night.
Winds have been delightfully light today and they will continue to be very low, generally less than 5 mph overnight. A pocket of scattered high clouds may scoot through on Friday, and it will be rather breezy by afternoon and mild.
Highs tomorrow are back in the 60s with some gusty afternoon breezes from the south.
Here’s the seven day:
Friday: Patchy frost, mostly sunny, rather windy afternoon
Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy
Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy
Monday: Partly cloudy, windy
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy
Wednesday: 20% Showers and windy
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority