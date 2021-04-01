Another Cold Night

We’re tracking an upper low over California as it moves our way this weekend, but relax - it looks to bring variable clouds but no rain for your Easter weekend.

Meanwhile, Thursday was a cold morning with lows in many cases in the mid-30s and a good amount of frost across the region. Lows tonight will be chilly but generally a few degrees warmer than last night.

Winds have been delightfully light today and they will continue to be very low, generally less than 5 mph overnight. A pocket of scattered high clouds may scoot through on Friday, and it will be rather breezy by afternoon and mild.

Highs tomorrow are back in the 60s with some gusty afternoon breezes from the south.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Patchy frost, mostly sunny, rather windy afternoon

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers and windy

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority