Advertisement

Another Cold Night

Gusty and Mild Friday Winds
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re tracking an upper low over California as it moves our way this weekend, but relax -  it looks to bring variable clouds but no rain for your Easter weekend.

Meanwhile, Thursday was a cold morning with lows in many cases in the mid-30s and a good amount of frost across the region. Lows tonight will be chilly but generally a few degrees warmer than last night.

Winds have been delightfully light today and they will continue to be very low, generally less than 5 mph overnight. A pocket of scattered high clouds may scoot through on Friday, and it will be rather breezy by afternoon and mild.

Highs tomorrow are back in the 60s with some gusty afternoon breezes from the south.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Patchy frost, mostly sunny, rather windy afternoon

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, breezy

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers and windy

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

Most Read

A source of an out of state, illegal THC edibles left two people ill and in an Oklahoma City...
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigating THC chips after two sent to hospital
A man serving time in a McAlester prison is believed to be in Texoma after escaping from the...
McAlester prison escapee caught in Texas
Heather Calhoun faces up to life in prison if convicted.
Atoka woman found guilty in husband’s murder
POLICE SAY A WOMAN WAS FOUND DEAD INSIDE HER CAR IN THE GAINESVILLE WALMART PARKING LOT.
Woman found dead inside car at Gainesville Walmart identified; foul play not suspected
Kiletha Walker has been sentenced for Pottsboro graveyard theft.
Grayson County woman sentenced to probation, jail for cemetery theft

Latest News

KXII Weather Authority
A few sprinkles today, Heavy rain potential tomorrow
Ardmore street flooding
Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma
High winds damaged a vacant building in downtown Ardmore Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast