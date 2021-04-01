Ardmore Northeast City Commissioner candidates say they’re ready for residents’ voices to be heard

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore City Commissioner Northeast seat hasn’t been up for election since 2012, and no matter who the residents vote in, every candidate has said they want to bring change, economic growth and a voice to the Northeast side of town.

“They certainly feel that they have been overlooked in the development,” candidate John Credle said. “And they see Ardmore growing and developing in the Southwest side, Northwest side, and then they look [here] and there’s no grocery store. There’s no accessible healthcare; there’s no access to banking.”

Credle said he wants to not only speak for the second ward, he wants to empower them to start their own businesses in their own neighborhoods.

“I will be searching for space to actually set up a physical office, an information and resource center so that the Northeast section of Ardmore will have that available,” Credle said. “Information on Ardmore development and other non profits that are in the area. And not only will they be able to get the information they’ll be able to get some guidance on how to start a business, knowing where to go to get grants and different things of that nature.”

Blake Gordon said he wants a walkable city with sidewalks, street lamps, and public transit.

“There’s no way for people on this side of town to get to the resources cause all of the resources have been pulled away from this side of town,” Gordon said. “So how can we expect these people to really prosper if we just disinvest everything from this side of town?”

Gordon said lights and continuous sidewalks is the key to encouraging businesses to be on the Northeast side.

“You can embolden businesses to come over here and invest through city programs, through sidewalks and pedestrian lighting,” Gordon said. “I want to see that extended on the other side of the tracks. As soon as you just pan across the tracks, there’s nothing.”

Brad Blackwood said he wants to build infrastructure for the community on the north side.

“The roads, utilities, and then a program for youth for better activities,” Blackwood said. “I’m also wanting to get more commerce on this side of town so we actually have businesses and places that want to make this side of town grow.”

His plan of action? Grants for new businesses and to entice existing businesses over to the NE side.

“At this point we only have three restaurants in this area. On this side of the tracks there’s one restaurant and a gas station but that’s it,” Blackwood said. “We have the industrial areas but if the industrial guys wanna go to lunch they have to go across town to get lunch. They can’t come over here and just go to lunch, and they can’t go shopping on their way home if they don’t have places to do that.”

Angela Sharp said her priority is to get people involved in local government.

“When we educate our citizens and our community about government issues and things that they do, they wanna get involved in it,” Sharp said. “But as it is right now, on the city side they see it as the people don’t wanna get involved. On the people’s side, they see it as it doesn’t do any good to get involved.”

Even if she doesn’t win, Sharp said she would still serve the NE by setting up a community action center.

“People say there’s no gray areas in government but I have to disagree with that,” Sharp said. “And when you see the white and the black and the gray it makes it easier to determine what’s best for everyone involved.”

Early voting ends Friday at 6 p.m. and election day is April 6th.

Ardmore residents can vote early at the Carter County Election Board office at 25 A St. NW.

