Choctaw County arsonist captured, suspect was being harbored

PUSHMATAHA CO., Okla. (KXII) - A man wanted out of Choctaw County for first-degree arson has been arrested in Pushmataha County.

William Devaughn Smith has been on the run since officers say he set fire to a Hugo house in March. A 15-year-old was inside during the incident, but managed to escape uninjured.

The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s office also arrested Coleman Reese for harboring Smith. He is currently being held in the Pushmataha County jail.

Choctaw County Sheriff, Terry Parks, says that Smith is also the suspect in a drive by shooting in Grant.

Smith is being held in the Choctaw County jail.

