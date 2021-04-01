Advertisement

Deadly McCurtain County crash is being investigated

(WTAP)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - A deadly crash that occurred west of Idabel Wednesday night is being investigated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash report says that 21-year-old Devin Fuller and his passenger, 20-year-old Hayden Hale, were driving north on Hwy. 37 around 10:30 p.m. when Fuller failed to turn left with the roadway and hit a tree.

Fuller was flown to the OU Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Hale was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A source of an out of state, illegal THC edibles left two people ill and in an Oklahoma City...
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigating THC chips after two sent to hospital
A man serving time in a McAlester prison is believed to be in Texoma after escaping from the...
McAlester prison escapee caught in Texas
POLICE SAY A WOMAN WAS FOUND DEAD INSIDE HER CAR IN THE GAINESVILLE WALMART PARKING LOT.
Woman found dead inside car at Gainesville Walmart identified; foul play not suspected
Kiletha Walker has been sentenced for Pottsboro graveyard theft.
Grayson County woman sentenced to probation, jail for cemetery theft
Heather Calhoun faces up to life in prison if convicted.
Atoka woman found guilty in husband’s murder

Latest News

Choctaws, Chickasaws react to McGirt ruling that could over turn convictions, cases in Oklahoma
Charges dismissed against Choctaw man following court ruling
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announces school districts new quarantine policy for students and...
Oklahoma governor signs 2 education bills despite opposition
Two horses defy death in rollover crash.
Horses defy death in Sherman crash
Heather Calhoun faces up to life in prison if convicted.
Atoka woman found guilty in husband’s murder