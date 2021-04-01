Deadly McCurtain County crash is being investigated

IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - A deadly crash that occurred west of Idabel Wednesday night is being investigated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash report says that 21-year-old Devin Fuller and his passenger, 20-year-old Hayden Hale, were driving north on Hwy. 37 around 10:30 p.m. when Fuller failed to turn left with the roadway and hit a tree.

Fuller was flown to the OU Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Hale was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released at this time.

